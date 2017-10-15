Heyward in, Schwarber out of Cubs’ lineup for NLCS Game 2

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to a strikeout against the Washington Nationals during the third inning in game five of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Jason Heyward, who has never faced Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, will get his first start for the Cubs tonight in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (6:38 CST, TBS, 670-AM).

Kyle Schwarber, who went 0-for-3 in Game 1, is out of the lineup and Jon Jay remains in the leadoff spot for the Cubs.

Albert Almora Jr., who supplied all of the Cubs’ offense in a Game 1 loss, returns to the starting lineup and will bat fifth.With Jay in left field, Almora in center and Heyward in right, manager Joe Maddon has his top defensive set in the outfield.

Left-handed veteran Jon Lester gets the start for the Cubs.

Here is Maddon’s starting nine:

Jon Jay LF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Albert Almora CF

Addison Russell SS

Jason Heyward RF

Javy Baez 2B

Jon Lester P

The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 5-2 in Game 1 Saturday. Since the league championship series expanded to seven games 31 years ago, winning Game 1 has been significant, with the winning team owning a 22-9 record. The last team to win the NLCS despite losing Game 1 was the Giants in 2012, who defeated the Cardinals in seven games.

Lester was 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA over two starts in the 2016 NLCS, won by the Cubs in six games. He was the winning pitcher in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings in the Cubs’ 8-4 victory.