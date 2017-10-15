Heyward in, Schwarber out of Cubs’ lineup for NLCS Game 2

LOS ANGELES — Jason Heyward, who has never faced Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, will get his first start for the Cubs tonight in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (6:38 CST, TBS, 670-AM).

Kyle Schwarber, who went 0-for-3 in Game 1, is out of the lineup and Jon Jay remains in the leadoff spot for the Cubs.

Albert Almora Jr., who supplied all of the Cubs’ offense in a Game 1 loss, returns to the starting lineup and will bat fifth.With Jay in left field, Almora in center and Heyward in right, manager Joe Maddon has his top defensive set in the outfield.

Left-handed veteran Jon Lester gets the start for the Cubs.

Cubs lineup:

Jon Jay LF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Albert Almora CF

Addison Russell SS

Jason Heyward RF

Javy Baez 2B

Jon Lester P

Dodgers lineup:

Chris Taylor CF

Justin Turner 3B

Cody Bellinger 1B

Kike Hernandez LF

Logan Forsythe 2B

Austin Barnes C

Yasiel Puig RF

Charlie Culberson SS

Rich Hill P

The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 5-2 in Game 1 Saturday. Since the league championship series expanded to seven games 31 years ago, winning Game 1 has been significant, with the winning team owning a 22-9 record. The last team to win the NLCS despite losing Game 1 was the Giants in 2012, who defeated the Cardinals in seven games.

Lester was 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA over two starts in the 2016 NLCS, won by the Cubs in six games. He was the winning pitcher in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings in the Cubs’ 8-4 victory.