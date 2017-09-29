HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns under fire for charter flights

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends a press conference about influenza prevention for the upcoming flu season at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned the White House said on Friday, under fire for taking taxpayer paid private charter flights.

Statement from the Press Secretary: Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted. The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017. Mr. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

