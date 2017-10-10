Higgins Road closes for railroad crossing repairs in Gilberts

Higgins Road will close for a week starting Tuesday for railroad crossing repairs in northwest suburban Gilberts.

Higgins Road will be fully closed at the Union Pacific railroad crossing, east of I-90 in Gilberts, starting Tuesday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure is needed for repairs to “the badly deteriorated at-grade railroad crossing.”

A posted detour will redirect traffic via Big Timber Road and Tyrell Road, IDOT said. The repairs are expected to be done by Tuesday, Oct. 17.