High carbon monoxide levels prompt evacuation at South Shore building

High levels of carbon monoxide prompted an evacuation at a nine-story apartment building early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

A Level 1 HazMat response was called at 3:07 a.m. at the building in the 7100 block of South South Shore, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was upgraded to Level 2 HazMat at 3:22 a.m.

Carbon monoxide levels were recorded at 300 parts per million, fire officials said.

Everyone in the building was evacuated to its lobby. As of 3:50 a.m., the residents were waiting for Peoples Gas to inspect the situation, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.