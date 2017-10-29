CO leak in Austin church send 7 kids, 3 adults to hospital: CPD

Seven children and three adults were hospitalized Sunday afternoon due to high carbon monoxide levels inside an Austin church on the West Side.

About 3 p.m., a gas line malfunctioned inside the church in the 5400 block of West Jackson and all 10 of them started feeling sick, according to Chicago Police.

The seven children and two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The third adult was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

All 10 of them were in good condition, police said.