Man, 84, found after going missing from North Mayfair

An 84-year-old man with dementia has been found after he was was reported missing Wednesday evening from the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jose Reyes was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of North Elston, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He was on his way to Community First Medical Center.

Police announced Wednesday night that he was located.