‘High risk’ 84-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from Gresham

A “high risk” 84-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday from the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Dorothy Williams was last seen near 80th and Bishop streets, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 110-pound black woman with brown eyes, white hair and a medium complexion.

Williams, who has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a peach-colored zip-up coat, beige pants and white ankle socks with beige sandals, police said.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.