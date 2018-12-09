‘High risk’ 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s missing from Avondale

Police are looking for a “high risk” 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who is missing from the Avondale neighborhood on the North Side.

Teresa Moreno was last seen Sunday near the area of West Belmont Avenue and North Kimball Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She is known to frequent the area of West Milwaukee Avenue from North Diversey Avenue to Belmont Avenue and is able to ride the CTA. She has been found on the Belmont CTA bus previously, police said.

Moreno is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic woman weighing about 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.