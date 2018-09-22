‘High risk’ man with dementia missing from Norwood Park

Police are looking for a man who is missing from the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side and is considered to be “high risk,” according to Chicago police.

Mario Limoncello, 59, is non-verbal and suffers from dementia. He is missing from the area of Nagle Avenue and Northwest Highway, police said.

Limoncello is described as a 6-foot white man weighing about 264 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark athletic shorts and white sandals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.