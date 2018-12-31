‘High risk’ 69-year-old woman reported missing from Gage Park

A “high risk” woman was reported missing Saturday morning from the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Denise Davis, 69, was last seen about 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of 58th Street and Maplewood Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Davis is described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing black jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.