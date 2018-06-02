High waves, dangerous swimming conditions possible along lake: weather service

Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

High waves along southern Lake Michigan Saturday will make for dangerous swimming conditions, the National Weather Service is warning.

The potentially life-threatening waves may reach as high as 5 feet along Lake and Cook counties, the weather service said.

The warning extends until late Saturday morning, when waves are expected to subside into more moderate 2- to 4-feet waves.

The weather service warned people to avoid piers, where waves are able to knock people down.

Dangerous swimming conditions continue through this morning at beaches along Lake MI. Stay out of the water, steer clear of pier/shoreline s pic.twitter.com/prVuAFzs0p — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 2, 2018

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies in Cook County, with highs in the mid-70s inland and mid-60s near the lake.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday night, the weather service said. There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation.