High winds, thunderstorms hit Chicago area amid warm temps

Scattered severe thunderstorms and winds up to 55 mph are expected to continue in the Chicago area through Thursday night.

The storms developed over parts of northern Illinois Thursday morning and started moving into the Chicago area after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather service.

The thunderstorms are expected to last until the mid-afternoon and will be accompanied by high winds of at least 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, throughout the day, the weather service said. A wind advisory is in effect for the region until 10 p.m.

Conditions could be more severe in areas southeast of I-55, where 60 mph winds, heavy downpours, small hail and isolated tornadoes may be possible through the mid-afternoon, the weather service said.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the early to mid afternoon. Some of these storms may be severe, with higher risk for severe SE of I-55, where 60+ mph wind gusts and isol'd tornadoes are possible. Be weather aware & have multiple ways to receive warnings. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/OscDW1YNYc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 14, 2019

A tornado warning was issued for part of Livingston County including the towns of Dwight, Odell and Cornell, but it expired by 11:15 a.m., according to the weather service.

The severe weather comes as the region is seeing its warmest temperatures in months. Chicago recorded a high of 57 degrees on Wednesday, marking the first time temperatures rose above 53 since Oct. 31, according to the weather service. A high of 67 degrees is expected on Thursday.

The 132-day streak of temperatures under 54 degrees was the second-longest such cold streak in the city’s recorded history, the weather service said. The longest recorded stretch of days under 54 degrees lasted for 156 days in 1881.

Slightly colder weather is expected to return into the weekend, according to the weather service. Temperatures could drop to 36 degrees overnight, with a high of 40 forecast for Friday, along with a chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs are forecast to stay in the high 30s to mid-40s through Wednesday, the weather service said.