A group of swimmers braved the choppy Lake Michigan waters Sunday morning, but one woman got swept away as huge waves and gale-forced winds descended upon the lakefront, witnesses and authorities said.
The group of a dozen or more people went out into the water from a beach in Highland Park around 9 a.m., but several got caught in the waves, witnesses said.
All made it back safely except for one woman, said Highland Park fire chief Larry Amidei.
The chief said emergency responders were still searching for the woman, although the waves were too big to send out a Highland Park rescue boat. Officials were waiting for a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard in Traverse City, he said.
“We tried to put our boat in the water, couldn’t get it in because of the waves,” said Amidei.
As of shortly before noon officials were still hopeful the woman could be found alive, the chief said.
A Highland Park rescuer dislocated his shoulder while trying to grab the man, Amidei said.
Dick Hammond, a member of a nearby yacht club, said he saw several cars parked near the shore Sunday. He said some men tried to throw the woman a line from a breakwater but could not get one to her. The men were hit by waves themselves and had to leave the area, he said.