Swimmer swept away as dangerous waves, strong winds hit lakefront

A group of swimmers braved the choppy Lake Michigan waters Sunday morning, but one woman got swept away as huge waves and gale-forced winds descended upon the lakefront, witnesses and authorities said.

The group of a dozen or more people went out into the water from a beach in Highland Park around 9 a.m., but several got caught in the waves, witnesses said.

#BREAKING I'm in Highland Park with @mitchdudek reporting on a water rescue in Lake Michigan. Per @ChicagoFireMap "DIFFICULT WATER RESCUE IN LAKE MICHIGAN NEAR HIGHLAND PARK "MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN WATER" pic.twitter.com/gj3RiNMdWt — Colin B Photography (@colinbphoto) November 4, 2018

All made it back safely except for one woman, said Highland Park fire chief Larry Amidei.

“She was wearing just a swimsuit from what I heard,” he said.

Fire department rescuers were able to grab one of the men and bring him to shore, he said. Firefighters began giving him CPR and he was taken to Highland Park Hospital, Amidei said.

A helicopter deployed from a Coast Guard station in Traverse City arrived at around 11:50 a.m.

The chief said emergency responders were still searching for the woman, although the waves were too big to send out a Highland Park rescue boat. Officials were waiting for a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard in Traverse City, he said.

“We tried to put our boat in the water, couldn’t get it in because of the waves,” said Amidei.

As of shortly before noon officials were still hopeful the woman could be found alive, the chief said.

A Highland Park rescuer dislocated his shoulder while trying to grab the man, Amidei said.

Dick Hammond, a member of a nearby yacht club, said he saw several cars parked near the shore Sunday. He said some men tried to throw the woman a line from a breakwater but could not get one to her. The men were hit by waves themselves and had to leave the area, he said.