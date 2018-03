Hijacked vehicle crashes in West Garfield Park, 3 juveniles arrested

A hijacked vehicle crashed Friday evening in the West Side West Garfield Park neighborhood, injuring a suspect and leading to the arrest of three juveniles.

Officers were following the vehicle when it crashed at 7:53 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler, according to Chicago Police.

One of the suspects was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Three juveniles, including the one who was injured, were taken into custody.