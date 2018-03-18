Hikers find fatal car wreck in Mundelein

Three juvenile hikers discovered a fatal car wreck Sunday morning in unincorporated Mundelein of the northern suburbs.

About 11:10 a.m., the hikers found a gold 2010 Toyota Prius crashed into a tree at 20303 W. Winchester Rd., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the hikers believed there was a body inside the car, police said.

Officers arrived and found the car located about half a mile south of Winchester Road, and about a third of a mile east of Route 83, police said. A deceased male was found in the driver’s seat.

The Toyota had been traveling east on Winchester Road, east of Route 83, when the car drove south into a field, where it struck a tree, police said.

The crash was still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy and will release the victim’s identity pending notification of family.