Hinckley man charged with burglary after security system identifies him

A Hinckley man was arrested and charged last week after a home security system linked him to a burglary in west suburban Kaneville Township.

Nicholas Bower, 32, was charged with one felony count of residential burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to a statement from the Kane County’s sheriff’s office.

Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 12:15 p.m. April 11 in a home on Perry Road, authorities said. The home security system alerted the homeowner that someone had entered the residence.

Deputies identified Bower using surveillance footage, authorities said. They took him into custody at a residence in DeKalb and found a safe and other items stolen from the home.

Bower was taken to the Kane County Adult Justice Center and his bail was set at $150,000. His next scheduled court date is April 24.

