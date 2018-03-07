Hispanic Caucus demands hiring, contracting data from American and United

The City Council’s Hispanic Caucus is demanding five years worth of hiring and contracting information from both United and American Airlines that the caucus chairman says will be used to determine whose side to take in the high-stakes battle over new gates at an expanded O’Hare International Airport.

Hispanic Caucus Chairman Gilbert Villegas (36th) made the demand during closed-door, back-to-back briefings Tuesday with both carriers on the $8.5 billion O’Hare expansion plan that American stands alone in opposing.

With aldermanic briefings scheduled for Thursday and an Aviation Committee meeting expected next week, United and American were looking for City Council allies in their high-stakes battle over the five additional gates awarded to United and American’s demand for three more gates.

The Hispanic Caucus was more interested in pushing its own agenda: a bigger share of the bonanza of jobs and contracts tied to the O’Hare project.

To bolster its case with Hispanic aldermen, American has hired lobbyist Victor Reyes, a former Daley political operative who ran the now-defunct Hispanic Democratic Organization at the center of the city hiring scandal.

“It’s not what they’re gonna do, but what is their past track record?” Villegas said, citing the city’s “embarrassing track record” of Hispanic hiring.

“I’ve asked for minority, women and veteran business spend on public and private projects for the past five years and the make-up of their workforce nationally and locally. It will be a factor” in whose side the Hispanic Caucus takes.

Further complicating Emanuel’s plan to put the O’Hare makeover and the $4 billion borrowing needed to get it started on the legislative fast-track is American’s thinly-veiled threat to file a lawsuit, reduce operations at O’Hare or both, to protest what American has called a secret, eleventh-hour deal to award five more gates to hometown United.

American’s proposed compromise — to accelerate construction of three more American gates in Terminal 3 by 2021, the same year United is scheduled to get its five gates additional gates — has been rejected by the mayor’s office.

“We are considering a host of options. We haven’t nailed any one down,” American spokesperson Leslie Scott said Wednesday.

Asked whether O’Hare’ second-largest carrier is considering legal action, Scott said: “We don’t have to make that decision right at this very moment. Right now what we’re focused on is making sure people understand why we think this is an unfair and anti-competitive lease and seeing if we can get that solved.”

City Hall believes it has American over a barrel. A top mayoral aide has argued that the airline’s only alternative is to use O’Hare as a non-signatory and pay increased fees and charges with no say in how the airport is run, no preferential-use gates and no right to club space.

“It would be economically irrational to refuse to sign a lease and fly to O’Hare as non-signatory airline,” a top mayoral aide has said.

Scott argued there is a third option for American: reduced operations at O’Hare.

“If one carrier gets too much bigger than the other, it’s more difficult to compete. And if we can’t compete, we would have to see what our place looks like in the future. It could look smaller,” Scott said.

“It’s a mistake for the city because it makes the airport less competitive and the people of this city deserve an airport that has a dual-hub structure. It gives them more destinations, more flights and lower fares. Putting one airline at a distinct disadvantage over another is anti-competitive and that could have a bad outcome for the city.”

“We are fully committed and excited about the opportunity to grow here in Chicago and make O’Hare a world-class airport where all airlines can continue to compete,” United spokesman Frank Benenati said Wednesday. United CEO Oscar Munoz “joined a meeting of the Latino Caucus this week to share our commitment to O’Hare modernization, economic growth and job creation.”

United has argued that the agreement to award O’Hare’s largest carrier five additional gates was actually made more than 18 months ago in response to American’s deal with the city for five additional gates — and that American has known about it for a year.

The ambitious plan that Emanuel hopes to push through the Aviation Committee next week calls for dozens of new gates, additional concourses and for demolishing Terminal 2 and replacing it with a new “global terminal,” shared by United and American, that would accept both domestic and international flights.

O’Hare would become the first so-called “global alliance hub” in the nation that allows domestic airlines, and the international carriers partnered with those airlines, to be in the same terminal. No longer would arriving passengers connecting to international flights endure the delay and inconvenience of riding the people mover or shuttle buses to the existing stand-alone international terminal, which is not within walking distance.

To start the ball rolling, the mayor is also asking aldermen to authorize $4 billion in borrowing, to be paid off through the new airline leases that include higher landing fees, gate and terminal rents, concessions and airline ticket taxes.

But American’s steadfast opposition — and threat to sue, shrink its dual-hub at O’Hare, or both — could drive up interest rates, making that money more expensive to borrow.