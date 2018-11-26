Historic November snowfall dumps 7 inches at O’Hare

More than 7 inches of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport from Sunday to Monday, marking the fifth-largest November snowfall in Chicago’s history.

O’Hare had seen 7.4 inches by 6 a.m. Monday, while Midway saw 3.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The storm beat out the city’s previous fifth-largest November snowfall, which was recorded at 6.4 inches from Nov. 26 to 27 in 1940.

The largest two-day snowfall the city has seen in the month of November happened in 1895, when Chicago got a foot of snow from Nov. 25 to 26.

Here are the top 5 biggest 2 day snowfall totals for Chicago during the month of November (essentially, the top 5 biggest November snowstorms in Chicago)…

1) 12.0" 11/25-26/1895

2) 11.2" 11/20-21/2015

3) 9.3" 11/6-7/1951

4) 8.9" 11/25-26/1975

5) 6.4" 11/26-27/1940 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 26, 2018

The north and northwest suburbs were hit even harder, with 9 inches reported in Lindenhurst and 8.3 inches in Des Plaines, according to the weather service. Woodstock reported 11.5 inches of snow by 5:35 a.m. Monday.

The snowfall left more than 176,000 ComEd customers without power across northern Illinois, including more than 24,000 in Chicago.

As of 9 a.m., 771 flights were canceled at O’Hare with delays averaging 64 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Midway International Airport was reporting 69 cancelations with delays averaging less than 15 minutes.

The storm caused slick road conditions through Monday’s morning commute, with the Edens, Kennedy and Stevenson expressways reportedly “mostly covered” with ice or snow about 6:30 a.m. ahead of the morning rush.

Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line was experiencing delays of more than an hour Monday morning, according to the transit agency. The Union Pacific North line was delayed by up to an hour, while trains on the Milwaukee District North line were delayed by up to 50 minutes.

Delays on other Metra lines ranged from 10 to 30 minutes, while the Heritage Corridor and BNSF Railway lines were not reporting any delays, according to Metra. Riders were advised to check Metra’s website and listen to platform announcements for the most up-to-date delay information.

One last gasp of the winter storm with snow, blowing snow, and reduced visibility. Snowy/icy roads #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/jzal3nuoI7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 26, 2018