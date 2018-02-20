Hit and run causes rollover crash on Near West Side

A car rolled over after a hit and run Tuesday morning on the Near West Side. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A rollover crash was caused by a hit and run Tuesday morning on the Near West Side.

A person was driving a 2000 Nissan eastbound on Congress Parkway when they ran a stop sign and hit a 2008 Buick about 4:41 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Ogden, according to Chicago Police.

The Buick, driven by a a 70-year-old man, flipped over a fence. The man was able to exit the vehicle and refused medical attention, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle drove off in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody.