Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash involving lawn mower

A video frame of a car believed to have struck a 60-year-old person riding a lawn mower Thursday in University Village. | Chicago police

A person riding a lawn mower was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after they were struck by a car in the University Village neighborhood.

About 1:55 p.m., the 60-year-old person was riding a standing-style lawn mower in a crosswalk in the 1200 block of South Halsted Street when someone driving a Ford Crown Victoria struck them, Chicago police said.

The person riding the mower was seriously injured, police said. The driver of the Crown Vic drove away without stopping.

The Crown Vic sustained extensive damage to its front bumper, police said. Security camera stills showed the dark blue car driving south on Halsted.

Anyone with information of the crash or the driver was asked to call detectives at (312) 745-4521.