Man struck by vehicle fleeing Lawndale shooting

A vehicle that sped away from a shooting Thursday struck a man on the West Side and continued driving.

A man was crossing the intersection at Madison and Homan avenues in East Garfield Park when a speeding vehicle turned and sideswiped him, the Chicago police and fire departments said.

The man, 54, was taken at 1:30 p.m. to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police said the silver-colored vehicle was previously reported stolen, and had sped away from where gunshots were fired at Kedzie and Fillmore in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Area North detectives are investigating.

