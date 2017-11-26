Hit-and-run on I-80 in NW Indiana forces car off road, into water

A car was shoved off road and into a pool of water during a hit-and-run crash early Sunday on Interstate 80 in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called about 3:50 a.m. to mile marker 8.6 near Gary, Indiana, Indiana State Police said.

A 42-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier east in the right lane on I-80 when her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle that drove off after the crash, state police said. The crash caused the woman’s vehicle to spin off the roadway.

The Cavalier rolled several times and came to rest on its top in waist-deep water, state police said. A state trooper and Lake County Sheriff’s police officer entered the water and determined it was too dangerous to try to flip the car or break a window, due to chance that it would compromise an air pocket the woman was using to breath.

Gary firefighters arrived with Jaws of Life and were able to get them woman out of the vehicle, police said. She was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where she was treated for injuries in the crash.

Police said the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was not in custody Sunday night. An investigation was ongoing.