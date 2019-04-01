Hobart man charged with traveling to Joliet to meet minor for sex

A man has been charged with traveling to the southwest suburbs to meet a minor for sex.

David Michael Adams, 36, of Hobart, began chatting online with an undercover officer posing as a 38-year-old woman who was going to allow him to have sex with his two minor daughters, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

They arranged to meet at a hotel in Joliet on Sunday morning, police said.

Adams showed up at 7:45 a.m. to the Comfort Inn at 1520 Commerce Ln. and ran from officers, police said. He was arrested nearby and taken to Will County Jail.

He was charged with a felony count of traveling to meet a minor for sex and a count of resisting arrest, police said. Court information was not immediately available.