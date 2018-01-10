Hoffman Estates bank robber suspected in Addison heist last month

A man who robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates is suspected in another bank robbery last month.

Tuesday’s robbery happened at 12:27 p.m. at the branch at 2555 W/ Golf Road in Hoffman Estates, according to the FBI.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11 man in his 20s or 30s with black hair and a small build, the FBI said. He wore a black knit winter hat, black hooded zip-up jacket, red gloves and a multicolored scarf.

He is also suspected of robbing another Chase Bank branch about 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1600 W. Lake St. in west suburban Addison, according to the FBI and Addison police. In that robbery, he implied that he had a firearm and demanded money before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or Addison police at (630) 543-3080.