Hoffman Estates man held on child porn, grooming charges

A Hoffman Estates man is facing felony charges following an investigation involving child pornography and grooming.

Juan Castaneda-Adame, 20, is charged with child pornography, grooming and intimidation, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Castaneda-Adame was arrested Friday at his job in the 1200 block of West Central Road in Arlington Heights, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide information about the events that led to his arrest.

Castaneda-Adame is being held in the Lake County Jail on $100,000.00 bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court on May 2.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides here

RELATED