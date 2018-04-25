Damen Blue Line stop has door to Hogwarts, J.K. Rowling says

FILE - People standing on the platform of the Damen Blue Line stop. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A “Harry Potter” fan who noticed a chalk-drawn door to Hogwarts while riding on the Blue Line had no idea it would lead straight to an exchange with J.K. Rowling.

Michal Wilczewski was riding on the train Wednesday morning when he noticed the door drawn in white chalk on a brick building. As the train slowed to stop at Damen, he snapped a photo. “@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago?” he tweeted at the richest author in the world.

@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/9O5IcAopU0 — Michał Wilczewski (@mehow87) April 25, 2018

To his surprise, Rowling responded. “It’s for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh,” she wrote back.

It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh. https://t.co/pcZdtZAmtp — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 25, 2018

Rowling was referring to the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where the characters in her books go to study up on all things magic.

Wilczewski, who was understandably excited, said the exchange made Wednesday the most magical day of his life.