Man shot in Homan Square home invasion

A 51-year-old man was shot after people broke into his home Sunday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 9:40 p.m., two males wearing all black forced their way into the first-story apartment in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in his left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

The two robbers left the home with an unknown amount of money, police said. No one was in custody.