Homan Square, Little Village business thefts reported: police

Police were warning West Side residents about a pair of commercial thefts this month in the Homan Square and Little Village neighborhoods.

In both cases, someone entered a business’s work site and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

about 7 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue; and

between 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and 7 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 4000 block of West 27th Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.