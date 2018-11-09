Police were warning West Side residents about a pair of commercial thefts this month in the Homan Square and Little Village neighborhoods.
In both cases, someone entered a business’s work site and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The thefts occurred:
- about 7 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue; and
- between 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and 7 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 4000 block of West 27th Street.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.