Man, 67, wounded in Homan Square shooting

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County. | Sun-Times file photo

A 67-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in his buttocks and right knee, and was taken in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

Police did not immediately comment on the circumstances on the shooting.