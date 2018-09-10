Home burglaries reported in Little Village

Police are warning residents of three recent burglaries to homes in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each of the incidents, at least one person forced their way into a residence and then stolen property, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Two burglaries happened Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. A third burglary happened during the daytime last Monday in the 3100 block of South Springfield Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.