Home burglaries reported in Bronzeville

Chicago Police are warning Bronzeville residents of recent home burglaries to the South Side neighborhood.

In the three reported April incidents, the burglar or burglars broke open doors and stole multiple household items, police said.

The incidents happened:

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 7 in the 400 block of East 41st Street;

about 2:45 p.m. April 15 in the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue; and

about 4:10 p.m. April 18 in the 4100 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.