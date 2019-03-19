Home burglaries reported in Sauganash, Pulaski Park

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries reported since last month in the Sauganash and Pulaski Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In most of the break-ins, someone entered homes through the front or rear doors and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, the burglar entered through a window.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 6300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue;

Between 8 p.m. Feb. 26 to 9:15 a.m. March 2 in the 5600 block of North Kerbs Avenue;

At 7:27 p.m. March 5 in the 6000 block of North Kimball Avenue;

At 3:31 p.m. March 6 in the 5600 block of North Kerbs Avenue; and

At 10:26 p.m. March 11 in the 6300 block of North Kirkwood Avenue.

In the Kirkwood Avenue incident, the victim told investigators she was waiting to be picked up by a friend when two males pulled up in a black sedan and asked her if she was selling her car, police said. When she returned home later, she discovered that her home had been burglarized.

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.