Home burglaries reported in Wicker Park, Noble Square

Police are warning residents about a string of home burglaries in the Wicker Park and Noble Square neighborhoods.

In each of the break-ins, someone forced their way in through the rear door or a window and stole personal belongings from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

at 3:31 p.m. on March 15 in the 1300 block of North Ashland Avenue;

between 7:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on March 2 in the 1200 block of North Cleaver Street; and

between 6:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 1300 block of North Cleaver Street.

No information about the robber was immediately made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.