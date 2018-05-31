Home burglaries reported on Northwest Side: police

A string of home burglaries was reported in May on the Northwest Side.

In all the incidents, burglars kicked or pried open a door to break in, Chicago Police said in an alert. The suspects took jewelry, cash and televisions.

The burglaries happened:

between 2 p.m. May 8 and 2 a.m. May 9 in the 3300 block of North Rutherford Avenue;

between 1 p.m. May 9 and 10 a.m. May 11 in the 3700 block of North Nordica Avenue;

about 1 p.m. May 29 in the 3200 block of North Normandy Avenue; and

between 5:30 and 9:30 a.m. on May 30 in the 7000 block of West School Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.