Multiple burglaries reported in Park Manor

Police issued a warning to residents concerning recent burglaries to homes in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

In each other burglaries, one or more people broke into apartments through a side window to took property from within the home, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

between noon and 2:50 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 200 block of East 68th Street;

about 11:25 a.m. Oct. 11 int he 6700 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and

between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.