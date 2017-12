Home burglars strike 3 times Saturday in Dyer

Authorities are investigating three home break-ins Saturday night in northwest Indiana.

Three homes were broken into between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday in the Castleview Estates community near Castlewood Drive and U.S. Route 30 in Dyer, Indiana, according to a statement from Dyer police. The suspects mainly forced entry to back doors or windows.

Anyone with notices suspicious activity is asked to call 911 or call police at (219) 660-0000.