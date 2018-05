Fire burns home to ground, spreads to others in Gresham

Crews put out a blaze Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

An home burned to the ground late Thursday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 11:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 7200 block of South Marshfield and worked on a blaze that spread from the unoccupied home to two adjacent homes, Chicago Police said.

No injuries were reported, and two people were possibly displaced, police said.

Authorities were investigating the source of the fire.