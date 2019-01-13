Home destroyed in Elgin fire; no injuries reported

No one was injured after a fire consumed an apartment building and damaged two other homes Saturday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Just before 8 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a garage fire at a two-apartment home in the 500 block of Thorndale Drive, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department. They arrived to find the building’s entire back wall and roof ablaze.

The flames were put out about 20 minutes later, and no occupants were home at the time, the department said. The home was deemed uninhabitable afterward, with two neighboring homes also suffering minor heat and water damage.

Elgin Fire Department investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.