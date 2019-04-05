Burglars target homes, garages in Chicago Lawn: police

Police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a series of home and garage burglaries in Chicago Lawn last month.

In each case, a suspect gained access to a home or a garage and took items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 3 p.m., March 25 in the 3300 block of West 61st Place;

About 6:15 a.m., March 26 in the 3800 block of West 61st Place

About 1:30 p.m., March 26 in the 3500 block of West 61st Street;

About 4 a.m., March 28 in the 3700 block of West 61st Street; and

About 6:17 p.m., March 28 in the 3700 block of West 62nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Southwest Siders were warned about seven home burglaries in February and March.

