Home, garage damaged in Wheaton fire

A home and garage were damaged when a fire broke out in a detached garage Friday night in west suburban Wheaton.

The Wheaton Fire Department responded about 6 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 200 block of South Summit, according to the city of Wheaton.

Firefighters found a fire raging in the garage, located behind the single-family home. The garage sustained significant damage and the home was minorly damaged, the city said.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and no injuries were reported, the city said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still being investigated. The estimated cost of the damage was not yet available, the city said.