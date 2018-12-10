Home invader attacks woman, 23, with wine bottle in her Lake View East bedroom

Police were searching for a person who broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her during a home invasion Sunday morning in the Lake View East neighborhood on the North Side.

At 6:10 a.m., the 23-year-old was asleep in her bedroom in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place when she woke up to an unknown male looming before her, according to Chicago police.

He smashed a wine bottle on her head, police said, prompting her to scream and try to call the cops.

The male went into the living room and struck her head again, this time with a porcelain dish of hers, police said. He stole her cell phone and laptop before running away.

Bleeding from the head, the 23-year-old got help and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Her condition was stabilized there.

A witness saw two males fleeing the building, police said, but the 23-year-old reported seeing the one male, 6-foot-tall and clad in a down jacket and khakis. No one was in custody early Monday.