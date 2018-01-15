Home invader attacks woman in West Chicago

A woman was attacked during a home invasion Monday morning in unincorporated West Chicago.

A man thought to be in his 30s or 40s attacked the woman about 5 a.m. at her home near Ethel Street and Hickory Lane in West Chicago, according to a statement from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. She did not know the attacker.

After the attack, the suspect ran toward Center Avenue, passing through yards west of Ethel Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their yards for any items the suspect may have dropped while fleeing the area, and for anyone with a home surveillance system to review its footage and report anything or anyone seen between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are also asking for information on any vehicles seen driving around the neighborhood during this time, or any vehicles seen parked in the area that are not normally there.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office (630) 407-2400.