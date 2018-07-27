Home invaders restrain elderly woman in Park Manor

A 74-year-old woman was restrained after several people broke into her home Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the woman was sitting in her living room in the 6700 block of South Prairie Avenue when she heard footsteps in the rear of her apartment, according to Chicago Police.

Three males armed with a knife found the woman and restrained her while they robbed the apartment, police said. After they drove away in a gray-colored vehicle, the woman was able to leave her home uninjured and call police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the home invasion.