Home invasion suspect recorded on video in Wicker Park

Video frame of a suspect involved in a home invasion in Wicker Park | Chicago Police

Police are seeking the identity of a home invasion suspect caught on video in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The home invasion happened about 12:45 a.m. on Memorial Day in the 1300 block of North Bell Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Video shows a man in his 40s with several tattoos on his arm and legs, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.