Home invasions reported on Northwest, North Sides

Police are warning North and Northwest residents of three recent home invasions and burglaries that have been reported in the Lincoln Square, Forest Glen and Edgebrook neighborhoods.

Someone forced open front doors, faked gas or water leaks to get into homes and stole jewelry and money from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Between 10:45 and 11 a.m. Nov. 20 someone invaded a home in the 5000 block of West Balmoral Avenue, police sad. The person was described as a 20 to 35-year-old white man standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds and wearing a white T-shirt.

The second incident happened at 2 p.m. Monday in the 6500 block of North Central Avenue, police said. The burglar was described as a white man between 20 and 35 years old, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, 200 pounds and wearing a black jacket with a “NY” baseball cap.

The most recent invasion occurred at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of North Ionia Avenue, police said. There were up to four offenders.

The first was described as a 30-year-old white, Hispanic man, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a blue and red long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

The second burglar was described as a 40 to 50-year-old white, Hispanic man standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, police said. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and sunglasses.

The other two men were described as 30-year-old white, Hispanic men, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.