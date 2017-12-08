Home nurse charged with stealing rings from elderly Lansing woman

A woman has been charged with stealing two rings from the south suburban Lansing home where she worked as a home health care nurse.

An elderly woman told investigators that she returned home on Nov. 10 to find that her engagement ring and wedding anniversary band were missing from her home in the 19100 block of Wildwood Avenue in Lansing, according to a statement from Lansing police.

She told investigators that she searched for days before filing a police report Nov. 15, and that the only person in the home beside herself and her husband was her husband’s home health care nurse, 25-year-old Vanity Webster.

Further investigation revealed that Webster had pawned the two rings, which were later identified by the victim and returned to her, police said. Webster was arrested while leaving her Sauk Village home Nov. 17 and gave police a statement in which she admitted to stealing the rings.

Webster was charged with felony theft and released on bond the next day, police said. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 15.