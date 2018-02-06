Homeless man charged with robbing Tinley Park bank: FBI

A surveillance photo of the suspect who was arrested after a bank robbery Saturday morning in Tinley Park. | FBI

A homeless man has been charged with robbing a bank Saturday morning in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Thomas Conroyd, 38, is charged with bank robbery by intimidation for the hold-up at the Chase Bank branch at 17157 Harlem Ave., according to the FBI.

Conroyd walked into the bank about 11:40 a.m. and handed the teller a handwritten note that read, “PLEASE GIVE ALL YOUR CASH NOW. NO ALAR. NO DYE PACKETS OR I START SHOOTING. START NOW,” according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court. The teller then handed over about $4,300 in cash and Conroyd walked away, leaving the note behind.

As the teller was calling 911, she saw Conroyd walking toward the McDonald’s across the parking lot from the bank, prosecutors said. Investigators later located Conroyd in a church parking lot neat 171st Street and 69th Avenue.

Conroyd was wearing clothing matching the description of the bank robber, and officers found a bundle of bills totaling about $4,300 in his pocket, prosecutors said. The bank teller later identified him as the robber.

Conroyd, who is homeless, appeared in federal court Monday and was ordered detained, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. His next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.