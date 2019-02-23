Homeless man dies from cold exposure in SW Side storage unit: police

A homeless found dead in a storage unit Saturday is Cook County’s 32nd death related to cold exposure since the start of the season.

Jesus Reyes, 60, was found unresponsive in a storage unit at 8:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 15th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The storage unit is across the street from Mt. Sinai Hospital.

An autopsy released Saturday found Reyes died from a non-traumatic brain hemorrhage with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. Reyes did not have a listed home address.

Last fall and winter, 47 deaths were found to be at least partially cold-related between Oct. 1, 2017, and April 1, 2018, according to the medical examine’s office. More than 250 people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since 2006.