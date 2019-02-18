Homeless man shot to death at ‘Tent City’ in South Loop: state police

A homeless man was shot to death Monday afternoon at “Tent City,” an encampment that lies on state-supported property in the South Loop, state police said.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. at a “grassy embankment” near the intersection of Taylor Street and Des Plaines Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. When investigators arrived, they learned the 57-year-old man was shot following an argument with another homeless male who was also living in the area.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, state police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

A person of interest was taken into custody, state police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call state police at (847) 294-4400. Tipsters can remain anonymous.